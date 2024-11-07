Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
