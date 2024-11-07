StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Shares of TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 201.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in TRX Gold were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

