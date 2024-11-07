StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.94 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 197.62% and a negative net margin of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.