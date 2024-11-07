StockNews.com Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

OMF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 64.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OneMain by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

