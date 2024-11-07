StockNews.com Downgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 18.3 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,272.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,275.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,946.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,848.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $55.92 EPS. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 189.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

