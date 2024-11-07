Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.
Stingray Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $150,488. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.
