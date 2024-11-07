Stingray Digitl Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.55 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Stingray Digitl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Stingray Digitl Company Profile
