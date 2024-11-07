Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.47-0.49 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.42 ($24.64). The company had a trading volume of 185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €34.73 ($38.16).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.