Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.47-0.49 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
STVN traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.42 ($24.64). The company had a trading volume of 185,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €34.73 ($38.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
STVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
