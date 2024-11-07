STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.30% of STAG Industrial worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

