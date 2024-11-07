SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.66 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($2.14). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,523,733 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).
In other SSP Group news, insider Apurvi Sheth bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,782.61). In other news, insider Apurvi Sheth acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £7,515 ($9,782.61). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.07), for a total value of £53,093.28 ($69,113.88). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
