Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 3rd

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sprott stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.70. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$39.78 and a 12 month high of C$66.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.66 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. Analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

