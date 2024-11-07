Spinnaker Trust Sells 33 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 78.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.37.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day moving average is $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

