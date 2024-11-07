Spinnaker Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $305.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.46 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

