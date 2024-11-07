Spinnaker Trust Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

