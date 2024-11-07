SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $285.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $142.89.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

