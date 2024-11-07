SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $113.79, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $859.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

