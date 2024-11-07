SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $85.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

