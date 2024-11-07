Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.9 %

About Sotherly Hotels

SOHO opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.