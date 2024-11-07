Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.9 %
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.