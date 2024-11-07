Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

