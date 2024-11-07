Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Issues Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
