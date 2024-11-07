Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Silgan has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $55.24.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

