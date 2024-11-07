Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.1 %

SIG opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $332,066.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,848.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $5,910,256. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

