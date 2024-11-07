Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,732,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,957 shares of company stock worth $5,910,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

