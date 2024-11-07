SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

