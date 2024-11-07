Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.03. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,321,891 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSW
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.9 %
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Online Educational Platforms Staging a Turnaround
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Sectors Outperforming After Trump’s Victory
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Sono-Tek’s $2M Buyback: A Buying Opportunity in Clean Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.