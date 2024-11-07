Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.03. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,321,891 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 233,217 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

