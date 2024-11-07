Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBSW. HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. 345,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,748. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.