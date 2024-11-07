Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 54,717 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,717 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

