Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHS. Comerica Bank grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter worth $1,388,000.

NYSE:JHS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

