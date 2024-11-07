Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,871 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $278,746.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,158,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,784,834.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,112 shares of company stock worth $1,523,150. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

