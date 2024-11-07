Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.60 and last traded at $236.51, with a volume of 68343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,554. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,634 shares of company stock worth $22,376,737. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.