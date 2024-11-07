Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 184,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.