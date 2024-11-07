Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.