Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.50 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 178.94 ($2.33). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 169,761 shares.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

