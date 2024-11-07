Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31. 659,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 375,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAI. Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

