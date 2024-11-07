Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.
Sempra Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SRE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,591. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sempra
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.