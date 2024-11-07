Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Sempra Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SRE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,591. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

