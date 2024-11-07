Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Wendy Hanrahan Acquires 7,000 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,585.00.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.64. 267,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,160. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

