Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the casino operator will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.44% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

