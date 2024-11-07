Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.375-5.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.100 EPS.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

