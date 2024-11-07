SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.72 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

