Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 183,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,043.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

