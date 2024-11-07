Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $86.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

