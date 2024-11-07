Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $86.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.