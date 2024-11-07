Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 3,970 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,349.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,213,044.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $306.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.84 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

