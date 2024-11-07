Sadot Group (SDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect Sadot Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sadot Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

