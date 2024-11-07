SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.21% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

