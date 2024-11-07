RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Announces GBX 8.50 Dividend

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 754 ($9.82) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 762.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.65. RS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 639.62 ($8.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.60 ($11.10). The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,876.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.15) to GBX 785 ($10.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RS Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 841.67 ($10.96).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

