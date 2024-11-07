RPC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
RPC has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPC to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
RPC Stock Performance
RPC stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
