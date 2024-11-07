Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Price

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. 393,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,334. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 275.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Globus Medical by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,136,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

