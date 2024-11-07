Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 204.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.