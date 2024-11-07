Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of HY Q4 Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HY. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

HY opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $5,519,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth $5,046,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

