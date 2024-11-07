Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Director Mark Riegel ResignsOn November 6, 2024, Mark Riegel, who served as a Director of the Board of Directors for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., tendered his resignation. The company acknowledged that Mr.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s 8K filing here.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
